PH calls for calm amid NKorea tensions

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Saturday that the Department of National Defense was closely monitoring threats by North Korea to launch missiles near Guam.

According to Lorenzana, the government was treating the matter more as a civil defense rather than a military issue. He said that the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) was on standby and prepared at all times to address any incident that may occur in the aftermath of a missile attack.

“As we have done in the past, we have directed OCD to coordinate with the AFP in determining the areas that will potentially, although remotely, be affected,” he said.

The DND plans to issue “no-sail zone” advisories in vulnerable coasts and alert advisories to local government units to prepare local communities in case “the debris of a missile launch” reaches the country, Lorenzana said.

“We call on all countries involved to exercise sobriety and refrain from actions that may escalate tensions not only in the Korean peninsula, but the rest of the Asia-Pacific region as well,” he added.