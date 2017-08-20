Sunday, August 20, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»PH can tap $4.6B in loans, non-lending aid from ADB, says finance dept

    PH can tap $4.6B in loans, non-lending aid from ADB, says finance dept

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Department of Finance (DoF) over the weekend said the Philippine government could tap a total of $4.6 billion worth of loans and non-lending programs from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help fund its accelerated spending on infrastructure and social services.

    In a breakdown, the Philippines can tap about $3.8 billion in loans and another $21.8 million in the form of non-lending programs, the agency’s International Finance Group (IFG) said in a report. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.