PH can tap $4.6B in loans, non-lending aid from ADB, says finance dept

THE Department of Finance (DoF) over the weekend said the Philippine government could tap a total of $4.6 billion worth of loans and non-lending programs from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help fund its accelerated spending on infrastructure and social services.

In a breakdown, the Philippines can tap about $3.8 billion in loans and another $21.8 million in the form of non-lending programs, the agency’s International Finance Group (IFG) said in a report. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO