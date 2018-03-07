PH, cargo growth boost Asian Terminals income

PORT operator Asian Terminals Inc. said its net income went up by 30.7 percent to P2.5 billion in 2017 from P1.9 billion in 2016 driven by a sharp increase in container cargo throughput amid sustained economic growth.

Revenues grew 14.6 percent to P10.6 billion from P9.2 billion in 2016 on the higher volume of containerized cargo and favorable cargo mix in the non-containerized segment.

“Reflective of the robust growth of the Philippine economy in 2017, ATI’s international ports in Manila and Batangas handled a combined container cargo throughput of over 1.3 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs),” the company said in a statement.

According to ATI, it handled over 1.1 million TEUs of international boxed cargoes at the Manila South Harbor in 2017, while its Batangas Container Terminal (BCT) handled almost 200,000 TEUs.

“BCT has effectively supported government’s drive for inclusive growth outside Metro Manila by continuously opening up direct market connectivity and delivering competitive port services to shippers based in South Luzon,” ATI said.

“Equally important, Batangas Port has contributed to decongesting Metro Manila roads. Last year’s cargo volume meant taking out over 100,000 truck trips along metro roads with more Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) preferring route consignments through BCT,” it added.