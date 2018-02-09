PH checks identity of body found in freezer in Kuwaiti city

THE Department of Foreign Affairs said that it alerted the Philippine embassy in Kuwait on reports about a body that was discovered inside a freezer in an apartment in Salmiya City believed to be that of a Filipino domestic helper.

The DFA said the embassy in Kuwait convened its legal team that would coordinate with the Kuwait police and forensics in determining the identity and nationality of victim.

The Philippine government has temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait following the series of deaths of Filipino women working the country.

At least seven Filipino migrant workers were reported to have died in Kuwait and investigations were being conducted to find out if they were abused or maltreated by their employers.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) suspended deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

“One more incident about a woman, a Filipina being raped there, I’m going to stop, I’m going to ban,” said President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech in January.

“The embassy in Kuwait is also taking the necessary legal action on the case,” the DFA added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA