PH-China business forum set for March 15

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI) will be hosting the Philippines-China Business Talk on March 15 alongside the scheduled signing between China and the Philippines of a purchase agreement for agricultural products worth $1 billion to $1.5 billion, a PCCI official told The Manila Times.

“The signing of the purchase agreement for agri products [worth]between $1 billion and $1.5 billion was set on March 15,” Francis Chua, PCCI chairman emeritus, said in a text message on Monday.

“Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez from the Philippines has been invited to witness the signing, and businessmen from China,” Chua added.

Trade officials earlier said China is set to sign a purchase agreement with the Philippines for $1-billion worth of agriculture products during the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang later this month.

Chua said that Vice Premier Wang could not come to the signing because he is scheduled to arrive on March 18 yet.