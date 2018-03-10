PH-China data exchange to curb smuggling

The Philippines and China will set up a data exchange system in a bid to curb smuggling, the Finance department announced on Friday.

In a statement, the departmenbt said that the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and General Administration of China

Customs (GACC) had agreed to facilitate the timely sharing of trade information to bolster their respective campaigns against smuggling and tax evasion.

A cooperative agreement will be signed when Chinese officials visit Manila next month.

Customs Deputy Commissioner Edward James Dy Buco said the bureau had already requested data on Chinese commodity imports and exports to the Philippines from 2015 to 2017; monthly or quarterly export and import data by commodity for 2018; and export data on all shipments going to the Philippines and manifests of vessels carrying cargoes bound for the Philippines.

The request for information was in compliance a directive to check a narrowing but still significant gap between China’s registered export volumes and official data on Philippine imports from China.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña visited Beijing in February to discuss the concern and the BoC said that GACC Deputy Director General Zou Zhiwu expressed support for the Philippines’ anti-smuggling efforts.

Lapeña also met with GACC Director Yuan Ziwei and Deputy Director Zhao Ru Xiao to discuss progress on a Philippines-China customs agreement signed in April 2010.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez last year said that the estimated discrepancy between registered Chinese exports to the Philippines and registered Philippine imports from China remained very large at 48 percent for Janury-July 2017.