PH, China eye collaboration in energy training, dev’t

THE Philippines and China are looking at possible collaboration on training and development of different energy technologies, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

“We are developing this collaboration with the National Energy Administration [of China]. NEA is like the DOE of China. So I had a meeting with the minister and we did some discussion and until we put everything in writing in an MOU, I have to keep it to myself,” Cusi said in a chance interview on Thursday during a power plant ground-breaking ceremony in Sarangani.

Cusi recently went to China where he met his counterpart, Nur Bekri, chair of China’s NEA. It is responsible for formulating and implementing China’s energy development plans and industrial policies.

Cusi mentioned that the possible areas of cooperation would be training in systems, development of different energy technologies, and even developing a total energy mix that includes renewables and conventional power sources.

“What we are trying to say is this is what we need, this is how we are approaching it, we are looking at how they are approaching it, we’ll see how we can both enhance and learn from each other. It is not a one-way street,” Cusi said.

Cusi emphasized that the country will benefit if the partnership with China materializes.

“It’s a kind of collaboration [where]China and the Philippines are like brothers. We look up to them as the bigger brother and we are the younger brother because we are still developing and so we have to help one another.”

Asked about the prospects of putting up a natural gas facility, Cusi said that was on the commercial development side and will need to be discussed if it can be done on a government-to-government (G2G) basis or as a private undertaking.

“During my meeting with the minister of NEA, he said he’s making available the China corporations to help because they are looking to invest in liquefied natural gas. Philippine National Oil Co. President Reuben Lista was there, we are looking if we can do it G2G or, if not possible, [as a]private undertaking,” he said.