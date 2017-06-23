PH, China sign grant to build 2 Metro bridges

CHINA and the Philippines have signed a grant agreement to finance the construction of two bridges in Metro Manila, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday.

The Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon bridges will be a new landmark in the cities of Manila, Makati, and Mandaluyong, according to the DPWH.

Based on the initial design, the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge will be constructed into a four-lane, steel bowstring arch bridge with inclined arches connecting the Intramuros side at Solana Street and Riverside Drive and the Binondo side at San Fernando Street with a viaduct.

It will have a total length of 807 meters composed of a 90-meter main bridge, 488-meter Binondo approach, and 193-meter upramp and 166-meter downramp at the Intramuros approach.

Meanwhile, the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge will also have four lanes but will be a 560-meter twin spine steel box girder bridge with a concrete deck slab. The bridge will utilize the existing approaches in Makati City and Mandaluyong City sides, with modification on abutment and pier to accommodate the new bridge superstructure.

The deal was signed by DPWH Secretary Mark Villar and Embassy of China in the Philippines Economic and Commercial Counsellor Jin Yuan.

The Department of Finance previously said that the grant for the two bridges amounts to $75 million. However, the DPWH clarified that this is still subject to change.

Two other proposed projects are the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Link Bridges and the Davao City Expressway, which will get a grant from the Chinese Government through a feasibility study, according to DPWH.