PH, China start talks on enhanced anti-smuggling operations

Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and members of the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of the General Administration of China Customs have started initial talks on the initiatives and countermeasures to be taken by Manila and Beijing against illicit trade.

The delegation from the China Customs, in meeting with Commissioner Faeldon, expressed confidence that the customs officials of both countries would double their efforts towards a more effective information sharing and intelligence work focused on anti-smuggling operations.

During the discussion, the customs officials of both countries exchanged inputs on how to strengthen and improve communication strategies to put a stop to international illicit trade.

Faeldon told the Chinese delegation that Philippine customs continues to be on guard against smuggling and that international cooperation was significant in this campaign.

Quan Li, Chief of the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of Xiamen Customs, led the courtesy call to the Office of the Commissioner together with Xiang Yang Di, deputy director of the First Investigation; Xenchu Xu, head of the Third Section of Anti-Smuggling Bureau of Xiamen, Gaoqui Airport Customs; Xhixing Wang and Lingzhi Peng, members of Xiamen Customs’ Anti-Smuggling Bureau. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL