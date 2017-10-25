PH, China welcome ‘decrease of tension’ over sea dispute

MANILA and Beijing welcomed the “decrease of tension” over the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

Advertisements

“Both Defense Chiefs welcomed the decrease of tensions between the two countries through careful management of the dispute brought about by the warming of relations between the Philippines and China,” the Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement on Wednesday after bilateral talks between Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Chang Wanquan.

“Secretary Lorenzana and General Chang welcomed the proposal to develop a concrete mechanism to solve issues immediately and avoid future conflicts,” it added.

In a joint declaration on Monday, defense chiefs from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) called for stability, peace, freedom of navigation over the South China Sea.

It was signed by defense ministers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei.

The document cited the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

“I believe we are in the right direction in our defense relations and I look forward to future defense and security dialogues with China,” the DND said, quoting Lorenzana.

Aside from the sea dispute, Lorenzana and Chang also discussed the enhancement cooperation of the Philippines and China in addressing and fighting terrorism and violent extremism, especially in intelligence sharing, joint counterterrorism exercises and other specialized training.

“Both Defense Chiefs underscored the need for countries to cooperate in order to eradicate the evils of terrorism which they considered a ‘common enemy.’ Secretary Lorenzana thanked China for its support in the Marawi operations, stating that its earlier donations of rifles and ammunition ‘helped a lot in our fight against the terrorists in Marawi’,” the department said.

Chang also said that Beijing was planning to donate another batch of weapons and equipment “later this year or early next year.”

In July, the Chinese government donated 3,000 rifles and rounds of ammunition to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which President Rodrigo Duterte received.

In October, another batch of rifles and ammunition were received by Lorenzana and AFP Chief Eduardo Año from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua.

Another key area discussed by the two defense chiefs was the maritime cooperation focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) and anti-piracy operations in the Philippines’ southern waters.

“Both defense chiefs also agreed to increase visits of naval vessels as a sign of goodwill and friendship between the two countries,” it said.

Lorenzana and Chang also discussed the increase of military-to-military personnel exchanges between junior and field grade officers.

According to the DND, the visits will be beneficial to China and the Philippines “since it will foster interpersonal relations between both military officer corps and future leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and People’s Liberation Army” of China. DEMPSEY REYES