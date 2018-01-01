PH and Chinese economy beyond 2018

In the past year, China became a vital economic partner of the Philippines. So where is China’s economy heading?

IN the Aquino era, China was portrayed mainly as a threat to the Philippines. In the Duterte era, the recalibration of foreign relations has already resulted in greater economic cooperation with China.

By June 2017, a fourth of Philippine exports went to China and Hong Kong, which is more than exports to Japan (17 percent) or the US (15 percent). Thanks to the huge infrastructure program and other major projects, Chinese investment in the Philippines is growing rapidly from a low starting-point. Additionally, China has overtaken the US as the second-largest source of visitor spending in the Philippines.

What is to be expected from the Chinese economy in 2018 and beyond? Here are some highlights I presented in a recent high-level international conference by the Shanghai Institute for International Studies – one of the major global think-tanks I am affiliated with and in which I have lectured for more than a decade.

New economic guidelines at home

As evidenced by the recent Central Economic Work Conference, a “moderately prosperous society” is becoming the reality in China. “High-speed” growth, which was typical to intensive industrialization, is now morphing into “high-quality” growth. Due to China’s huge size, the repercussions will reverberate around the world.

China’s rebalancing from exports and investment to consumption and innovation is likely to be completed around 2030. Meanwhile, per capita incomes are expected to double by 2020. Xi’s Chinese dream is predicated on greater economic focus on quality and equality of development.

Investments in social equity mean greater balance in the coverage of pension and health care insurance, better public services, rejuvenation of rural areas, scaling of farming operations, increased spending on high school education and vocational training, more affordable housing, extended rural land leases and an aggressive push to eradicate poverty in China.

A key aspect of the shift is Beijing’s expansive goal to restore blue skies over the mainland by cutting pollutants dramatically by 2020. The push for environmental protection means new technologies in green manufacturing and clean energy, green finance, emissions-reduction per targets and tighter environmental rules.

If Mao created a sovereign China and Deng Xiaoping initiated its industrialization, President Xi Jinping’s team is heading the continent-sized economy’s transition to post-industrial society.

Forestalling financial risks

As monetary tightening is advancing in the US and about to begin in Europe, Chinese policymakers seek to maintain a proactive fiscal and a neutral monetary policy stance, ruling out major stimulus packages and monetary easing.

While the Chinese stock market experienced a slight correction recently, the status quo is now more stable than in 2015. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will take an active stance in managing financial-market risks through macro-prudential measures, rather than with policy rate tools.

In the coming year, policymakers seek to keep the yuan’s exchange rate stable. For years, the currency’s internationalization was pushed hard in the world stage. After market volatility in 2015, the progress has been slower but more solid. Even more importantly, the gold-backed petro-yuan heralds substantial institutional changes.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that China’s credit is high internationally. Since the 2009 stimulus, the mainland’s total social debt has soared to 270 percent as percentage of the GDP. Yet, despite the absolute rise, the government’s effort to deleverage corporates has started to bite.

Moreover, advanced economies’ leverage (268 percent of GDP) exceeds that of China, which is implementing structural reforms that advanced countries continue to delay. These reforms are vital for the future of both advanced and emerging economies.

With moderate tightening, inflation pressure has been subdued to less than 2 percent and growth is steady, close to 6.8 percent by the year-end. Assuming sustained peaceful conditions in the region, it will remain three to four times faster than in most major economies.

International threats

In addition to economic and financial threats, the coming months will introduce new unilateral “America First” pressures. Following US-Chinese discord on intellectual property, the US Commerce Department has launched a trade investigation into Chinese exports of sheet aluminum to the US.

The Trump administration will pursue a more aggressive trade agenda in 2018, while its corporate tax reform has significant trade implications in the entire Asia. Recently, the administration’s new security strategy also named China as a competitive rival. Such purposeful friction further complicates the long-term denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in which escalation could pave way for nightmare scenarios.

In contrast, China is fostering inclusive multilateralism in its economic, security and trade policies, while the One Belt, One Road initiative is proceeding faster than expected. The huge infrastructure is estimated at $4 trillion to $8 trillion over time, which is about 30 to 60 times the cost of the Marshall Plan at the turn of the 1950s.

Relying on its multilateral and new “major-country diplomacy,” China’s international statecraft complements its domestic economic policies. But it won’t be easy. Today, China must navigate in the “new normal” — a high-risk international environment in which, ironically, America is now the greatest risk in the global economy.

Dr. Dan Steinbock is the founder of Difference Group and has served as research director at the India, China and America Institute (USA) and visiting fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see https://www.differencegroup.net/