PH, Chinese Taipei promote innovation for SMEs

The Philippines recently co-hosted with Chinese Taipei the “APEC Policy Dialogue on MSME Marketplace & O2O Forum” targeted at promoting the application of online-to-offline (O2O) business models.

Since the inception of the APEC O2O initiative in 2015, the Forum has showcased more than 200 best practices in the Asia-Pacific region. For the Philippines, three innovative startups have won the O2O best practice awards.

These include Medifi, which revolutionized healthcare with cloud based health profile management, video consultations, and medical imaging support; SnipePH, the one-stop solutions partner for employment engagement and business needs; and BeamAndGo, which specializes in consumer-related E-Commerce products and the first in the Philippines to offer a digital SMS gifting solution delivered as a text message.

“Technological innovations have the capacity to reduce costs, allowing ease of doing business which enables SMEs to access resources they need to grow and expand their business and accelerate the on-boarding of currently excluded markets into the global economy,” DTI Regional Operations Group (ROG) Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share in the digital economy, accounting for 33 percent of total market scale but only a few SMEs in APEC are currently taking full advantage of new digital opportunities.

Maglaya said the role of private and public sector in supporting more SMEs to turn these opportunities into business will be a key driving force for economic growth.

More than 80 stakeholders including Google, Cerebra Technologies Co. Ltd., Acudeen Technologies, and other participants from APEC economies attended the forum and participated in the discussion focusing on the current digital opportunities and challenges of MSMEs in the globalization.

Among the eight innovative start-ups and MSMEs from seven economies who shared their experience of O2O innovation and technology, Markedshot from Singapore was recognized as the top performer and given the

“APEC SME O2O Best Practice” award with qualification to attend the “2018 APEC O2O Summit” in Taipei.

BeamandGo, the PH tech startup who won in the last O2O Forum in Vietnam, will join Markshot at the 2018 APEC O2O Summit.

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei continue their efforts to enhance MSMEs’ digital competitiveness and resilience toward quality growth through the APEC O2O Initiative.