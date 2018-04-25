PH cities to become economic hubs – official

Some of the Philippines’ biggest cities will become future economic hubs and help relieve the pressure on Metro Manila, a top official of engineering design firm Aecom said on Tuesday.

At the Asia Real Estate Summit in Manila, Aecom Country Representative Arnel Casanova identified these cities as Cebu, Davao, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio, and Vigan, saying these are on the rise because of several developments there.

According to him, the government’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program will help develop the potential of other areas in the country.

“With the ‘Build Build Build’ projects of the government, opportunities will be created in different regions,” said Casanova, a former Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) CEO.

“We are now moving toward connecting secondary cities and providing opportunities there as Metro Manila becomes denser,” he added.

Touted at the Duterte administration’s flagship program, the P9-trillion Build Build Build aims to improve the country’s transport systems, roads and bridges, airports, and seaports.

It also seeks to improve flood control, communication and information systems, and job creation.

“The way forward for the Philippine cities is the infrastructure development that would increase the mobility of people and goods,” Casanova said.

“This connectivity could be through seaports [and]bridges that our government [is]planning to [build]. Airports are happening: [the one in]Clark is being developed, [and Cebu’s]is about to be completed,” he added.

New seaports are about to be finished, too, the Aecom official said.

He reminded the government, however, that when “we do infrastructure, we not only think of connecting one business district to another.”

“We should connect the community to the central business district, and eventually to airports and seaports,” he said.