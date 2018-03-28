PH Coast Guard commissions 2 more ships from Japan to boost maritime security

THE Philippine Coast Guard commissioned two new multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday.

The new MRRVs — Cape San Agustin and Cabra — were the seventh and eighth ships forming part of the JICA-assisted 18.73-billion yen development cooperation under phase one of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project with the PCG to provide 10 MRRVs each measuring 44 meters.

“Said new vessels are designed with bulletproof navigation bridges and advanced communications monitoring technology to support the PCG’s coastal surveillance capability,” JICA said in a statement.

“Through the new vessels, JICA aims to further help the PCG in strengthening its functions in maritime law enforcement and safety, as well as marine resource protection,” JICA said.

As of February 21, the PCG said that 211 out of 263 missions conducted by the six existing vessels were related to maritime security. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO