PH Coast Guard secures ports for Holy Week

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that all its units were put on “alert” during the Lenten season to ensure maximum security in ports nationwide.

The “alert” has been implemented since March 21 and would be in effect until April 5.

Measures include intensifying the inspection of ships to ensure their seaworthiness, careful conduct of pre-departure inspection paying particular attention to the number of passengers, having adequate life saving equipment on board, and examining ship’s documents prior to granting of clearance to depart.

“PCG Public Information Officers must conduct public awareness campaign to highlight safety while traveling and undertaking recreational activities in beaches,” PCG Commandant Elson Hermogino said in a statement.

PCG also advised the public to be at the seaports at least three hours prior to departure time, and avoid carrying prohibited cargoes such as flammable liquids and solids, corrosive materials, toxic and infectious substances, compressed gases, radioactive materials and explosives, as well as present complete documents if carrying firearms to avoid delays.

Passenger Assistance Center booths were set up in every port nationwide and would be manned by the PCG and PCG Auxiliary to attend to passengers’ needs. Medical teams will also be placed on standby at the booths to provide medical assistance, the PCG said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO