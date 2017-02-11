PH company organizes first coffee, beverage expo

Scottish historian and philosopher Sir James MacKintosh was once said, “The powers of a man’s mind are directly proportional to the quantity of coffee he drank.”

Filipinos—known today as one of the heaviest coffee drinkers in Southeast Asia—seem to be living proofs to MacKintosh’s philosophy. After all, having a piping hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning is common not just in the metropolis but even in rural areas where folks also seek power of the black, robust elixir. Moreover, throughout a day’s work, Filipinos drink several more cups just to keep going.

In a study conducted by global market intelligence publisher Euromonitor International in 2013, an average Filipino consumes 1.2 kilograms of dry coffee annually, a few spots behind its South Korean and Singaporean neighbors who consume 2.6 and 2.1 kilograms of coffee respectively.

But in a separate study done by the same agency in 2014, the Philippines was found to be the largest coffee consumer in the region, drinking an average of 0.608 of a cup per day, versus Singapore with 0.373 and South Korea at 0.329.

As such, it is no longer surprising to see coffee houses erected in almost every corner of the Philippines. Existing restaurant and food spots have also expanded their menu to cater to increasing coffee consumers.

This in mind, Philippines Asia Conferences and Exhibitions Inc.—which has taken the initiative to organize the first sourcing platform dedicated to the restaurant, café, and bar industry—spotlights the coffee industry brightly for their first ever Philippine Restaurant, Café, and Bar Expo (Philresca) 2017.

As an appetizer to the exhibition proper, Philippines Asia Conferences and Exhibitions Inc. and World Coffee

Events will co-organize Re: Verb Manila on March 1.

The one-day symposium will focus on connecting stories to introduce and expound on the world of specialty coffee by combining live speakers and media, and create conversations among participants. The sessions will be led by industry leaders who will impart valuable professional knowledge to practitioners and students.

Philresca will also feature this year’s Philippine National Barista Champion and Philippine National Latte Art Championship, the winners of which will be sent to the world championships and compete among the best in the coffee industry.

“Beyond business, we envision Philresca as an educational venue to discover new talent and sharpen the craft of future service leaders. We are glad to host the two competitions and help bolster the position of Filipinos in the global coffee industry,” said May Juan, President of Phil. Asia Conferences and Exhibitions Inc., the company behind Philresca.

The executive further cited government data that predicts the restaurant, café, and bar industry to employ 795,000 people by 2017.

Meanwhile, the main exhibition—scheduled on March 2 to 4, 2017 at Hall A, World Trade Center—will run as a trade-exclusive event for both established and emerging buyers and sellers in the beverage industry.

On the sidelines of the event’s grand launch, Juan told The Sunday Times Magazine that Philresca hopes to connect the right suppliers to the right buyers in order to match the growing palate of the Filipino consumer.

“Today’s fast consumer lifestyle is very much geared towards dining out and enjoying the food experience, with Filipinos spending an extra 11-percent on restaurants and hotels in 2015 than they did the previous year. While we spend at least 42-percent of household expenditure on food and beverage, customers today are also more informed and discerning in their choices. It’s not enough to open a restaurant. Supplier partners are key. The winners in the business are those who can source the right ingredients that will cater to today’s taste,” Juan finally shared.

Specifically, the three-day B2B exhibition will match buyers with suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, and service providers of commercial kitchen equipment, café, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, baking and pastries, specialty food, delicatessen, and other allied services.

For interested space buyers and participants, visit www.philresca.com.