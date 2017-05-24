PH condemns Manchester bombing

The Philippine government on Wednesday condemned the Manchester Arena terror attack last Monday night (Tuesday in Manila) where 22 people were killed and 59 others injured.

“The entire Filipino people stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in strongly condemning the inexcusable attack,” a statement released by the Foreign Affairs department said.

“The Philippine government conveys its condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims of this senseless attack and prays for the immediate recovery of the injured,” it added.

While the nationalities of the victims and those injured during the attack are not yet available, the Philippine Embassy in London initially reported that no Filipino has been reportedly injured.

The British government raised the threat level on Tuesday and ordered the military to guard concerts, sports matches and public events, fearing another “imminent” attack.

The bombing last Monday at a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande was claimed by the Islamic State.

The alert level was raised from “severe” to “critical,” giving way to military troops to guard major sites. JAIME R. PILAPIL