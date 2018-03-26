PH condemns missile attack in Saudi Arabia; no Filipinos hurt

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday that there were no Filipino casualties in the latest ballistic missile attack against Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

At the same time, the Philippines, through Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, “strongly condemns” the latest missile attacks by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Riyadh and in the other parts of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador to Riyadh Adnan Alonto said seven ballistic missiles were fired — three towards Riyadh; one on Khalid Mushait; one on Narjan; and two towards Jizan. All were intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defense systems.

Despite this, an Egyptian was killed and two others were injured when missile fragments fell on their house in Riyadh.

The embassy and the Consulate General in Jeddah continue to monitor the situation but has not received any report of Filipinos having been affected by the attacks.

“We request our kababayans (countrymen) to remain calm but vigilant and to immediately report to the Embassy or Consulate General any Filipinos who may have been affected by the attacks,” Alonto said.

The latest attack was the third targeting Riyadh in the past four months. In November, Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards the Riyadh International Airport and another also towards Riyadh in December. He said both missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

“These attacks targeting Riyadh and other heavily populated areas are a violation of international law and must stop,” Cayetano said as he lauded Saudi Arabia for the successful interception of the missiles.

The foreign affairs secretary said the quick response saved the lives of many Saudi citizens, as well as foreigners, including the close to one million Filipinos working there. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA