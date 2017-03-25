PH condemns Westminster terror attack

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Westminster, saying it was “not only an attack against the United Kingdom, but a direct assault on democracy.”

“The Philippines stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the wake of this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement added.

Four people were killed and five others were in critical condition when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old ex-convict who reports said converted to Islam only in later life, drove his car on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, ran into the parliamentary estate and stabbed a constable, Keith Palmer. Masood was later shot dead by authorities.

“We join the United Kingdom and her people in mourning the loss of innocent lives and pray for the immediate recovery of the victims injured by this heinous attack. There is no justification for the horror and barbarity perpetrated by these elements,” the DFA said.

Masood drove his Hyundai Tucson and mowed people on the bridge, leaving more than 20 people injured, including 12 Britons, four South Koreans, three French, two Romanians and two Greeks. No Filipino was reported hurt.