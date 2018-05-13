PH condoles with Indonesia after Church bombings

THE Philippines on Sunday expressed its condolences to Indonesia as it condemned the suicide bomb attacks in at least three churches in Surabaya that left at least nine people dead and dozens more wounded.

Reports said the attacks, which were carried out at about 7 a.m. in Indonesia’s second largest city, wounded at least 40 others.

“The Philippines strongly condemns these criminal acts that were carried out against innocent churchgoers,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayeteno.

“We join the people of Indonesia in mourning those who lost their lives in the terrorist bombings of several churches in Surabaya,” he added.

Police said the suicide bombers targeted at least three churches and a fourth attack was foiled. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA