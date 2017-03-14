PH construction sector to reach P2T by 2021

700 leading firms gather in Manila for Asia’s most attended expo

THE COUNTRY’s construction sector is expected to grow to about P1.1 trillion this year and up to P1.73 trillion by 2021, according to a business-intelligence provider, as the World Building and Construction Exposition (Worldbex) opens today in the Philippines in three separate venues.

This healthy growth forecast was based mainly on rising investor confidence in the sector, which has gained attention from foreign players, said BMI Research, a Fitch Group company that provides analyses and forecasts on countries, industries, and financial markets.

Considered to be Asia’s most attended construction exposition, Worldbex gathers more than 700 companies in three separate venues—World Trade Center, on Diosdado Macapagal Ave., and Philippine Trade Training Center, on Gil Puyat Ave., both in Pasay City; and SMX Convention Center, at the Mall of Asia Complex, also in Pasay City—between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., March 15 to 19.

“The Philippines is gaining attention in terms of growth in the construction sector, that’s why foreign players decide to invest in the country,” Jill Ang, managing director of Worldbex, told reporters in a Feb. 28 press briefing.

With the theme “Building Bolder Perspective,” this year’s Worldbex has one-third of its exhibitors coming from Australia, the US, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Europe, Ang said.

She added that Worldbex has partnered with Wilcon Depot, Inc., a home improvement and construction supplies retailer. Wilcon has sponsored the booth of the Philippine Institute for Interior Designers.

A haven for the local and international building and construction industry for more than a decade, Worldbex is supported by recognized sectors of society and has a visitor profile of more than 150,000 a year. Among its 25 participating countries are Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brunei, China, Finland, Hong Kong, and Germany.

Ang said Worldbex puts together over 700 participating companies and more 1,000 booths that is wi-fi-ready. The companies range from building materials equipment services to construction design and development. They will have ample time to network with each other, as well as with the Philippines’ top architects and interior designers.

The Philippines’ leading manufacturers and furniture exporters are also showcasing their products at the exhibition, while top colleges and universities are participating in interschool interior-design competition. Also in the lineup is a series of seminars to be conducted by the biggest names in the local and international building and construction sector.

Worldbex is also known as the only construction show in the Philippines that offers business-matching service during the show, covering the needs of both consumers and producers.

Those who want to visit Worldbex may pre-register at <www.worldbex.com>.

WITH ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY KRISTYN NIKA M. LAZO