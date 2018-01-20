PH container traffic up 53% in Jan-Nov 2017

THE Philippines’ container traffic soared by 53 percent from January to November 2017 on the back of a strong shipping and trade environment and rising domestic demand, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported on Friday.

In a statement, PPA said it registered 9.084 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the period, compared with 5.940 million in 2016.

“The increase in container traffic, particularly domestic box volume, somehow cushioned the decline in foreign overall volume, specifically export traffic,” it noted.

Foreign container traffic posted a 23.25-percent increase in volume from 3.548 million TEUs to 4.361 million TEUs.

“Export containerized traffic went up by 37 percent, while import container traffic posted a modest 10-percent

increase,” PPA said.

Total cargo volume grew slightly by 0.81 percent to 227.312 million metric tons (mmt) from 2016’s 225.495 mmt. Domestic traffic climbed by 2.3 percent, while foreign cargoes saw no growth.

Passenger traffic in November expanded by 4.31 percent to 64.874 million from 62.192 million in 2016.

“The positive outcome in traffic was propelled by the continued reliance by the sea-traveling public on roll-on/roll-off vessels, fast crafts and motorized bancas as primary modes of transportation for domestic inter-island connectivity,” PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in the statement.

“In addition, the positive stream in passenger traffic at the ports may have [resulted from the]favorable response of the public to the government’s domestic ecotourism programs,” he added.

Meanwhile, shipcalls rose by 3.27 percent to 410,384 from 397,397 in 2016. Domestic shipcalls increased by 3.33 percent to 398,770, while foreign ones climbed by 1.23 percent to 11,615.