PH cops 18 gold medals in Asian Powerlifting Championship

The national powerlifting team copped 18 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals in the 2017 Asian Powerlifting Championship held at the Gor Gymnasium Jalak Harupat in Soreang Bandung, Indonesia.

World record-holder Joan Masangkay led the charge of the Philippines as she claimed four gold medals in the women’s 43-kg. sub-junior category.

Masangkay dominated the squat by lifting 100 kilograms then won gold in bench press (47.5 kgs.), deadlift (110 kgs.) and total (257 kgs.) in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Powerlifting Federation and International Powerlifting Federation.

Also winning four gold medals each were Maxine Fugen in the women’s junior 72-kg. (squat, bench press, deadlift and total) and Andrea Rowella Abrea in the women’s sub-junior 47-kg. (squat, bench press, deadlift and total).

Veteran campaigner Leslie Evangelista chipped in two gold and two silver in the women’s open 52-kg.

The other gold medalists were Veronica Ompod in the women’s sub-junior 43-kg. (one gold and three silvers), Angela Alferez in the women’s sub-junior 63-kg. (one gold, two silvers and one bronze), Jeremy Reign Bautista in the women’s sub-junior 57-kg. (one gold, one silver and two bronzes) and Alexis Nicole Go in the women’s sub-junior +84-kg. (one gold and one silver).

Winning medals in their respective classes were Daisy Grace Lipasana (four silver in the women’s sub-junior 52-kg.), Jessa Mae Tabuan (one silver and three bronze in the women’s 43-kg.), Regie Ramirez (one silver and two bronze in the men’s open 59-kg.), Kenneth John Bais (four bronze in the men’s sub-junior 66-kg.), Dianne Kathleen Chiang (two bronze in the women’s junior 63-kg.), Anita Koykka (two bronze in the women’s open 57-kg.) and Joyce Reboton (one bronze in the women’s open 72-kg.).

“I’m very satisfied with the performance of the Philippine team. Our young lifters have also shown great progress in winning several gold medals. The future of Philippine powerlifting looks good,” said Powerlifting Association of the Philippines chief Eddie Torres.