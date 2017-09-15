PH cutflowers can be export earner

The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) sees cutflower cultivation as profitable venture that entrepreneurs and farmers can undertake.

Also, cutflower production can be a stress-relieving activity.

“It [flower arrangement]is truly a form of stress reliever. We can do it both as leisure and business,” 64-year-old Zenaida Bugaring of Quezon City said after attending a recent training for cutflower cultivation conducted by ATI, an agency under the Department of Agriculture, in its main office in Quezon City.

“I think I will start my life as a retiree with this. It was said earlier that flowers symbolize the beginning of a new life. As a senior citizen, I think may just be the start of a new life for me,” Bugaring added.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ma. Teresita Landrum from San Antonio, Zambales, also plans to integrate flower farming in her rice and corn fields after realizing the potential in cutflower production.

Alma Amado, an instructor from Benguet State University who was one of the lecturers of the training conducted by ATI, said countries like Brunei, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Italy are export markets for Philippine cutflowers.

Amado also said dish gardening and terrarium-making are among the activities that can be done alongside cutflower production.

Jim Raborar, Training Specialist from the ATI Regional Training Center 12 (Soccskargen), demonstrated flower arrangement and the opportunities it offers to flower enthusiasts.

According to ATI, the major producers of cutflower are Ormoc, Cebu and Baguio.

Early this year, ATI Regional Training Center 8 (Eastern Visayas) conducted trainings on cutflower cultivation in

Ormoc. Eastern Visayas has many areas suitable for cutflower production and Ormoc supplies 25 percent of the supply for the local market.

According to the ATI, a 1×10 meter plot is enough to start cutflower production, which means there is no need to initially acquire lands measuring in hectares.