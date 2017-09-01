PH cyclists to see action in Ton Hoa Sen Cup

The Philippine Navy Standard Insurance Road team will be vying for top honors in the grueling Ton Hoa Sen Cup 2017 today in Vietnam.

The annual Vietnam Television international cycling tournament draws 80 cyclists this year who will test their skill and endurance in the 14-leg circuit.

The 1,800 kilometers race will pass through numerous cities and provinces in Vietnam finishing in Ho Chi Minh City on September 17.

The members of the Philippine contingent are Jan Paul Morales, Ronald Oranza, Rudy Roque, John Mark Camingao, Ronald Lomotos, El Joshua Cariño, and Daniel Cariño.

The Pinoy road team is under coach Reinhard Gorantes.

The 31-year old Morales of Calum­pang, Marikina is expected to lead his teammates after winning the 2017 LBC Ronda Pilipinas.