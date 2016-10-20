PH cyclists sustain Jelajah Malaysia campaign

7Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines assistant captain Marcelo Felipe finished fourth in the second stage of the 2016 Jelajah Malaysia on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Felipe was four minutes and 32 seconds behind Iran’s Pishgaman Giant Team members Arvin Moazemi, Hossaini Reza and Amir Kolahdozagh, who finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 113-kilometer second stage of the race.

Mark Galedo and Stage 1 runner-up Edgar Nieto were among the Top 10 finishers.

Galedo finished seventh while Nieto ninth. Their teammate, former Asian Junior Championship bronze medalist Rustom Lim finished 14th while Youth Classification leader Jesse Ewart, 15th.

The Iranian team is now on top of the standings with 14 minutes and 19 seconds advantage. The Philippines is No.2 overall.

During Stage 1, Lim and Nieto finished second and third behind Iranian Rahim Emami.

The Philippine team is hoping to win in the 163-kilometer stage three that stretches from Gua Musang to Pasir Puteh district.