Wednesday, August 2, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»PH, Czech Republic boost economic ties

    PH, Czech Republic boost economic ties

    0
    By on Business

    Trade and investment ties between the Philippines and Czech Republic are expected to improve following the signing of a bilateral deal.

    The PH-CZ Agreement on Economic Cooperation was signed on Monday by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Czech Ambassador to Philippines Jaroslav Olša, Jr.

    Specifically, the Philippines could increase exports of mid-priced apparel to the Czech Republic given rising demand. There are also potentials for frozen marine products, dried fruits, and vegetables, which are eligible under the European Union GSP+ scheme.

    The Philippines is already pursuing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU and officials said the agreement with the Czech Republic was aligned with the government’s strategy of rebalancing trade relations with non-traditional partners with an independent foreign policy.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.