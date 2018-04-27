PH demands explanation after Kuwait expels envoy

THE Philippines demanded an explanation Thursday after its ambassador to Kuwait was expelled, shocking Philippine authorities and deepening a diplomatic row over the treatment of domestic workers in the Gulf state.

The two nations had been working to resolve differences sparked by the murder of Filipina maid Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found stuffed in her employer’s freezer in Kuwait earlier this year.

But relations plunged after the Philippines released videos last week of embassy staff helping Filipino workers flee from allegedly abusive employers, which Kuwait called a violation of its sovereignty.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano apologized on Tuesday, but Kuwaiti officials announced Wednesday they were expelling ambassador Renato Villa and recalling their own envoy, Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, from Manila.

Malacañang on Thursday said it was “disturbed” by the Kuwaiti government’s move to expel Villa, but expressed hope this would not worsen relations between the two countries.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Philippine government was surprised by Kuwait’s decision, thinking the conflict was resolved following President Rodrigo Duterte’s meeting with Ambassador Althwaikh in Davao City on Monday, April 23.

“After the meeting of the President with the Kuwaiti Ambassador, we were convinced that all kinks had been ironed out, reinforced by the apology given by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs the following day,” he said.

In his meeting with the Kuwaiti envoy, Duterte vowed to respect the sovereignty of Kuwait, in a bid to allay its concerns over the rescue operation for Filipina workers.

Kuwait, in turn, agreed to promote the protection of Filipino workers in the Gulf state, the Palace said.

Althwaikh was said to have committed to strengthening the Kuwaiti government’s 24/7 hotline to immediately respond to urgent requests for assistance by Filipino nationals, the establishment of additional centers or shelters for distressed Filipino workers, and the formulation of mechanisms to ensure better and efficient coordination between the Philippine embassy and Kuwaiti authorities in responding to any emergency case involving Filipino nationals.

The Kuwaiti envoy was also said to have committed to immediate action on pending requests for assistance from distressed Filipino workers, facilitate repatriation of the more than 800 Filipinos staying in shelters of the Philippine embassy, and justice for pending and future cases filed by Filipino victims of serious abuse and other offenses.

Roque said the government “genuinely thought that the issue was behind us.”

“We hope that this is Kuwaiti’s way of just expressing its anger, for which [Secretary] Alan Cayetano had already apologized. And we believe and hope that the passage of time will heal all wounds and will lead to normalize ties,” he added.

The Kuwaiti government declared Villa persona non grata and gave him a week to leave the country.

4 detained, 3 ordered arrested

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Cayetano sent a diplomatic note demanding the Kuwaiti government to explain “the continued detention of four Filipinos hired by the Philippine embassy and the issuance of arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.”

“The department served a diplomatic note to the Embassy of Kuwait conveying its strong surprise and great displeasure over the declaration of Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa as persona non grata,” it said in a statement.

Tensions rose earlier this year following the murder of Demafelis, prompting Duterte to ban Filipina workers from deploying to Kuwait for work.

Duterte had alleged that Arab employers routinely rape their Filipina workers, force them to work 21 hours a day and feed them scraps.

Relations appeared to recover after a Kuwaiti court sentenced to death in absentia a Lebanese man and his Syrian wife for Demafelis’ killing.

Following the verdict, Duterte this month announced plans to visit Kuwait to seal an agreement on workplace safety guarantees for the 252,000 Filipinos working in the Gulf nation.

The proposed deal sets terms for vacation leaves, food and custody of passports, Duterte’s spokesman Roque said, adding that the visit timing was now in doubt.

‘Fix problem first’

On calls to remove Cayetano, Roque said it was prudent to focus on helping the Filipino workers in Kuwait, including undocumented workers, first.

“Let’s fix the problem first. There are 250,000 Filipino workers in Kuwait and 10,800 apparently undocumented,” he said. “Let’s stay calm here in the Philippines.”

Roque said there were “no indications” the recent developments would affect the signing of a bilateral document on the protection of Filipino workers in Kuwait.

He said the labor protection agreement was still expected to be signed after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“I believe it’s been finalized. And we’ll see when it will be signed. It was scheduled to be signed at the end of Ramadan. There’s no indication that it will not be signed…all our demands are there,” he added.

Cayetano on Thursday however said he was no longer inclined to recommend the signing of the deal given the latest events.

DFA execs blamed

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said the expulsion of the Philippine ambassador to Kuwait should serve as a lesson to DFA officials on the need to strictly follow protocols while ensuring the welfare of Filipinos overseas.

“We have to try to understand where the Kuwaiti government is coming from, they have their own rules to follow, they are trying to implement that,” Sotto said.

“The DFA officials should censure those officials who did that. We should be very cautious,” he added.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said that while he fully supported the Philippine embassy’s rescue mission, such actions should have been done in very judicious manner.

“This serves as a lesson too that good intention is not enough especially in the international political arena,” Villanueva said. “I still support our Philippine embassy’s decision to rescue our countrymen.”

Rep. Aniceto Bertiz of ACTS-OFW party-list, who was in Kuwait when the Philippine embassy’s covert operation took place, said the expulsion was unnecessary.

“We intend to file a House Resolution declaring the Kuwaiti diplomat persona non grata. Once we obtain plenary approval of the resolution, we will send it to our Bureau of Immigration for enforcement. The Kuwait ambassador has been recalled by his government for consultation anyway. We might as well forbid him from coming back,” Bertiz said in a statement.

Rep. Rufino Biazon of Muntinlupa said the Philippine government must not retaliate but instead engage in confidence-building measures with Kuwait.

“Sobriety must prevail in order to restore the relationship between the Philippines and Kuwait, which were already on the way to signing an agreement that would benefit Filipino workers there. Justifying the actions of the Philippine Embassy team, criticizing the expulsion of the ambassador or even raising the point of inaction by Kuwait authorities to reports of abuse by employers of Filipino workers, will not serve the interest of repairing the strained relations,” Biazon said in a statement.

Gabriela Women’s Party lawmakers filed a resolution on Thursday urging the House of Representatives’s Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs to conduct an inquiry into “numerous cases of abuse committed against” domestic helpers in the Middle East.

