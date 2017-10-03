PH denounces ‘act of violence’ in Las Vegas, condoles with victims’ kin

THE Philippines joined the international community in denouncing the deadly shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people.

In a statement, President Rodrigo Duterte spokesman Ernesto Abella condoled with the families of the victims of the shooting incident.

“We join the peace-loving people of the international community in denouncing this latest act of violence,” Abella said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the more than 50 victims who died because of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. We likewise pray for the speedy recovery of the more than 500 who were reported injured,” he said.

The Palace official said there were no reports yet of Filipino victims in the shooting but added the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles was monitoring developments and coordinating with local authorities.

“No Filipino casualty has been reported, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles,” Abella said.

“Nonetheless, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) instructed Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz to immediately proceed to Las Vegas to look into the condition of our Kababayans as well as Filipino tourists who happened to be in the area during and at the time the shooting incident and who may need assistance,” he added.

The gunman identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas on Monday night, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500. The Las Vegas sheriff said Paddock later killed himself.