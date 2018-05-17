PH displays readiness to host 30th SEA Games

The Southeast Asian Games Federation is impressed with the Philippines’ preparation for the hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games that will be held from November 30 to December 10 next year.

Visiting Indonesian businessman and Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee president Erick Thohir told reporters in a news conference on Thursday that the Philippines is more than ready to host the biennial event.

“The Philippines will try to organize the biggest SEA Games. And I think 90 percent of the venue is ready now,” Thohir said.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas said that the 30th edition of the biennial event will feature 30 sports namely athletics, aquatics, gymnastics, archery, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, bowling, boxing, cycling, polo, fencing, football, golf, judo, karatedo, sailing, sepak takraw, shooting, squash, tae kwon do, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, arnis, dance sport and muay thai.

Vargas added that the SEA Games sports hubs will be situated in Subic, Clark and Metro Manila.

The opening ceremonies of the 2019 SEA Games will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Thohir added that the Philippines is even capable of hosting the Asian Games.

“We are open to support the Philippines in hosting the Asian Games. With all the facilities and infrastructures you built for the SEA Games, I think it would be a waste that you don’t have other big events,” Thohir concluded.