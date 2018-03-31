PH does not need ICC – Panelo

President Rodrigo Duterte’s top lawyer has expressed confidence that the Philippines can stand on its own even if it is not a member of a treaty that created the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said the Philippines does not need the ICC as the country’s justice system was functioning.

“Unang una nagpa-function tayo (First of all, we are functioning). Number two, we don’t need ICC. The history of this country shows that those who are perceived to be abusive leaders of the land are either ousted or jailed.

Kaya hindi natin kailangan ng ICC (That’s why we don’t need the ICC),” Panelo said in a radio interview.

He maintained that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute will not have a negative effect on the country.

“Will it affect our foreign investment if we withdraw? No. Will it affect the influx of visitors? Hindi rin. So ano? Wala, wala (Also no. None). Nothing, sinisiraan lang tayo (They are just trying to ruin us),” he added.

Panelo agreed with the Palace’s sentiment that there seems to be a conspiracy against the President.

“They’re making him look like a heartless and ruthless violator of human rights. It’s like they are laying the foundation for his conviction,” he said.

Duterte had said the ICC’s “politicized” nature prompted him to withdraw from the statute.

He also cited the supposed failure of the previous government to publish the treaty in the Official Gazette or newspaper of general circulation as reason why it is “not effective nor enforceable” in the Philippines.

Last month, the ICC announced it will begin its “preliminary examination” into the communication filed by lawyer Jude Sabio, who accused the President, senior government officials, and several police officers of committing crimes against humanity with his controversial war on drugs.

Duterte, known for his tough language, had said he was ready to face the ICC and answer all the allegations against him. Later, the President said the ICC has no jurisdiction over him.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque explained that even if the ICC agrees that it has jurisdiction over the case, the Philippines will not cooperate.

“I don’t think the Philippines will ever surrender him to the International Criminal Court,” Roque said.

Created in 1998 through the Rome Statute, the ICC has jurisdiction over 124 of its members, including the Philippines.

The Philippines signed the Rome Statute on December 28, 2000 and ratified and endorsed it in August 2011.

The ICC is the first permanent institution that has jurisdiction over persons for the most serious crimes of international concern such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression.