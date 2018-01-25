PH drug agency destroys P563.5-M worth of illegal drugs in Malabon

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed P563.5 million worth of illegal drugs in Malabon on Thursday morning.

These include 112,078.28 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu”; 181.77 grams of cocaine; 340.64 grams of marijuana; 375.59 grams of ecstacy; 0.38 grams of ephedrine; and 1,536.60 grams nitrazepam.

Also destroyed were expired medicines weighing 5,000 grams.

Thermal decomposition, a process where various compounds are broken through heat, making reconstruction of these substances impossible, was used to destroy these illegal substances.

The Court of Appeals and different Regional Trial Courts in Antipolo, Dagupan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malolos, Bulacan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Parañaque, Pasig, and Quezon City approved the destruction of these drugs since they were no longer needed as evidence.

Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Catalino Cuy said destroying these illegal drugs affirmed the administration’s fight against drugs and encouraged everyone to help the administration in the campaign.

“Let’s not be lax in our fight. This societal poison must not be given any chance to sit on our homes and into our communities,” Cuy said.

PDEA Chairman Aaron Aquino said the drug use in the Philippines was still rampant in more than 20,000 (villages) barangay nationwide.

“We are targeting 5,000 barangay every year. It will take us four years. Hopefully, by the end of the term of the President, we can declare the Philippines as drug free,” he said.

The destruction of illegal drugs is part of the requirement of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Last Nov. 10, 2017, a total of P6 billion worth of illegal drugs were destroyed by the agency. ROY NARRA