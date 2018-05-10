PH economy accelerates to 6.8% in Q1

THE Philippine economy grew at a faster pace of 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and compared to the previous quarter, official data showed on Thursday.

The expansion in gross domestic product—which represents the value of all finished goods and services produced in the country—was faster than the revised 6.5 percent growth posted in the previous quarter and the 6.4 percent growth seen in the first quarter of last year.

The first-quarter GDP growth matched the average forecast of private analysts polled earlier by The Manila Times, whose estimates had ranged from 6.7 percent to 7 percent.

However, economic expansion during the quarter came in below the 7-8 percent official growth target of the government. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO