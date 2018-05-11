PH economy grows 6.8% in 1st quarter

THE Philippine economy grew at a faster pace of 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and compared with the previous quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday.

This puts the Philippines as one of the best performing economies in the region, next only to Vietnam’s 7.4 percent growth, same as China, and higher than Indonesia’s 5.1 percent, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“This performance demonstrates that we have firmly laid the groundwork for reforms in some of the sectors of the economy,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, reacting to the PSA report, said in a news conference.

The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP)–which represents the value of all finished goods and services produced in the country–was faster than the revised 6.5-percent growth posted in the previous quarter and the 6.5-percent growth seen in the first quarter of last year.

The first-quarter GDP growth matched the average forecast of private analysts polled earlier by The Manila Times, whose estimates had ranged from 6.7 percent to 7 percent.

Growth drivers

Pernia reported an upbeat performance in public construction, government consumption and capital formation, which he said “indicates that reform efforts are bearing fruit and infrastructure development is accelerating, as planned.”

On the supply side, he added, the 7.9 percent growth in industry was backed by the manufacturing and construction sub-sectors’ continuing to grow at higher rates of expansion.

The services sector grew by 7 percent, he also reported.

Economic expansion during the quarter, however, came in below the 7-8 percent official growth target of the government.

Pernia said real GDP growth would have been well within the targets if not for the faster inflation in the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018.

“So, inflation is the spoiler, that is why we really need to focus on inflation especially because it is the number one concern expressed by Filipinos in surveys, by SWS [Social Weather Station] or Pulse Asia,” he noted.

Despite improving labor market conditions, the Cabinet official said private consumption eased somewhat to 5.6 percent because of rising inflation, and interest rates, and weaker consumer confidence.

External demand also weakened significantly, he noted, as growth in exports of goods eased to 2.9 percent, after consistent growth averaging 21.1 percent in 2017.

Agriculture growth weakened to 1.5 percent, with the fishing sub-sector further declining by 3.7 percent, Pernia said.

Lower end of target

Pernia said the government remains hopeful that at least the lower end of the full-year GDP growth target range of 7-8 percent would be hit.

He added that domestic demand was expected to increase in view of the recently approved tax reform package, which is deemed to boost income and consumption of taxpayers.

There is a need, however, to boost investor and consumer confidence to sustain this growth, the official said.

But more enduring solutions will require structural reforms, Pernia said, citing the need to amend Republic Act 8178 or the Agricultural Tariffication Act; restructure the National Food Authority; address rising prices of fresh fish, meat and vegetables; ease price pressures in agriculture; reduce the cost of doing business; and ease or lift restrictions on foreign direct investment.

He added that the”Build Build Build” program will continue its momentum in providing more opportunities such as investments, job creation, connectivity and dependable delivery of public services.

Keeping the status

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the country was on its way to achieving its targets for high growth and financial inclusion for the rest of the current administration as the government enjoys enough fiscal space to further accelerate spending on its core programs–infrastructure and human capital development–meant to keep the Philippines’ status as one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Dominguez added that an even more aggressive spending from hereon on the “Build Build Build” program and other poverty-reduction initiatives would let the administration hit its GDP target and a reduced poverty–incidence rate of 14 percent over the medium term.

He said the government’s unprecedented investments in physical and human infrastructure would supercharge the economy; attract more investments; create a lot more jobs, especially for our young workforce; and liberate millions of Filipinos from poverty–which are in keeping with President Rodrigo Duterte’s electoral mandate.

The “Build Build Build” program is now in full swing, Dominguez added, with 75 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth $170 billion and designed to reverse regional underdevelopment and income inequality by creating growth corridors all over the country.

Forecasts kept

Most analysts kept their forecasts for Philippine economic growth this year even if expansion in the first quarter accelerated as they see inflation as the main downside risk.

Banking giant HSBC kept its growth forecast at 6.7 percent, saying that first-quarter result showed that economic expansion still remains broad-based.

The bank said the most recent print shows that private construction is on the way to recovery, which is a positive sign and in line with its expectation that private construction would bounce back as the government shows its resolve to further build infrastructure, which should incentivize greater private sector engagement.

Meanwhile, a decline in net exports remain a drag on the Philippine economy, but this remains largely because of high imports of capital goods and raw materials to build the government’s planned infrastructure projects, it added.

Also, the HSBC stressed that the most immediate risk to the economy is inflation, which has continually breached the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2-4 percent target since the beginning of the year, in large part caused by possible second-round impacts from the recent tax reform and rising inflation expectations.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas maintained his forecast at 6.6 percent as he sees rapid infrastructure spending to support domestic demand expansion for the remainder of 2018

Echoing the HSBC, the IHS Markit economist warned that a key risk to the positive outlook for the Philippines economy is if world oil prices rise significantly above $80 per barrel for Brent crude, which could push up inflation pressures and force the Bangko Sentral to hike policy rates more than currently expected by financial markets.

Higher oil prices would also result in a widening trade deficit, which could increase the drag on GDP growth in the second-half 2018 from net exports and also put downwards pressure on the peso, he said.

London-based consultancy firm Capital Economics raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6 percent.

“However, this still implies slower growth in the quarters ahead. While domestic demand will be buoyed by a ramp up in infrastructure spending, the economy faces a number of headwinds,” it said.

Malacañang on Thursday hailed the country’s GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018.

“We welcome the good news that the Philippine economy [grew]by 6.8-percent in the first quarter of 2018,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.

“We are optimistic that our economic momentum would continue to be sustained with higher tax revenue collection and bigger public spending in infrastructure,” Roque added.

WITH REPORT FROM RALPH U. VILKLANUEVA