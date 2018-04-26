PH Embassy rescue efforts in Kuwait get senators’ nod

SOME senators on Wednesday expressed their support to the assistance being extended by the Philippine Embassy to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait, saying the welfare of Filipinos should be a priority.

Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito and Francis Escudero, both members of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, said it was good to see embassy officials being aggressive in defending the rights of abused Filipino workers.

According to Ejercito while the Philippines needs to respect laws of the host country, the priority of the any government should be the welfare and lives of its citizens.

“Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa had to make a hard decision. While he may have violated protocols of the Kuwaiti government, saving the lives and protection of welfare of Filipinos should be given utmost priority,” he said.

Villa was summoned by the foreign ministry of Kuwait to protest the rescue by the Philippine Embassy of distressed Filipino household workers in Kuwait, which was viewed as an infringement of the country’s sovereignty.

Apart from being summoned, there were also reports about some members of the Kuwaiti parliament who want Villa expelled for violation of local laws.

“I would rather see Villa being summoned or deported by the Kuwaiti government rather than see Filipinos going home in caskets,” Ejercito said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano already apologized for the actions of the Philippine Embassy that have offended the Kuwaiti government and its people.

“I apologize to my counterpart and we apologize to the Kuwaiti government, to the Kuwaiti people and the leaders of Kuwait if they were offended by some actions taken by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait,” Cayetano said.

Escudero, on the other hand, said he is hoping that embassy officials would still be aggressive in protecting and rescuing distressed OFWs even after the Foreign Affairs department issued an apology.

The senator insisted that Filipinos living or working abroad have to feel safe and confident, knowing that their government would protect and defend them right or wrong.

“I was glad to see Philippine Embassy officials being aggressive in defending the rights of abused OFW’s and with gusto,” Escudero said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said the actions made by embassy officials clearly showed the problems facing Filipino workers in Kuwait and imposing a ban on the deployment of new workers was just right.

He said the Philippines needs to sort things out first with Kuwait before agreeing to lift the deployment ban and make sure that all mechanisms to protect Filipinos in the Gulf state are in place.

The Senate president added that the Foreign Affairs department did the right thing when it issued an apology for the recent actions of the embassy.

The move, Cayetano said, could gain the respect of the Kuwaiti government.

“We may gain the respect and friendship of Kuwait more and maybe some other countries looking at the Philippines and seeng how the country admitted its mistake,” he added.

The Philippines, Cayetano said, should always be conscious in respecting the laws of other countries just like how the government wants other countries to respect Philippine laws.