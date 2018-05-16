PH ends up 4th in Street Child WC

Team Philippines lost to England, 0-2, in the girls division’s battle for third place in the Street Child World Cup 2018 on Wednesday at the Sapsan Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The young Filipina booters fought valiantly but fell short anew in the endgame, conceding two late goals.

It was nonetheless an impressive campaign for the PH in the 12-team global tilt.

The Pinoy squad has also made its second straight knockout stage appearance in the charity tournament after a runner-up finish in the 2014 edition.

Team PH’s bombardment of England’s backline early on was unproductive, as the first half ended scoreless.

As PH resumed its attacks in the second half, a Filipina goalkeeper blocked a shot by an English forward.

Despite their rivals’ menacing assaults, England netted a goal in the 25th minute—a long-range shot that bounced off the pitch passing in between the legs of the Pinoy goalkeeper.

The Filipinas were eager to equalize the score but their lone defender failed to stop England’s counter-attack resulting in a goal in the final minute.

Team PH also conceded a late goal in a 0-1 loss to Brazil in the semifinals last Tuesday.

In connection with the quadrennial Street Child World Cup, the organizers gathered around 200 street children in an arts festival two days ago.