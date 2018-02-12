PH enforces total ban on deployment of OFWs to Kuwait

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday formally ordered a total ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait.

Bello said the ban would be effective immediately and would last until it is revoked.

“In pursuit of national interest, and with the advent of the series of reports involving abuse and death of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait, a total ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait pursuant to the directive of the President of the Philippines is hereby enforced,” Administrative Order (AO) No.54, series of 2018, said.

At the same time, Bello also created task forces to address the Kuwait issue, provide protection to other OFWs in the Middle East and to convince other OFWs to come home and avail of the existing local job opportunities.

The first task force, headed by Labor Undersecretary Dominado Say, was tasked to handle the repatriation of OFWs in Kuwait pursuant to the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to repartriate them within 72 hours.

Bello pointed out though that the repatriation would be voluntarily in nature, saying that “those who wanted to go home and those who have no more jobs there will be repatriated but those who have good jobs and are being treated well by their employers can stay for as long as they want.”

The second task force, headed by Labor Undersecretary Ciriaco Lagunzad 3rd, is scheduled to go the Middle East for an assessment mission to find out the conditions of the OFWs and how the Department of Labor and Employment could be of assistance to them.

The third task force, headed by Labor Undersecretary Claro Arellano, was tasked to conduct job fairs and recruit OFWS to take advantage of the 18,000 jobs for skilled workers being offered by former Senate President Manny Villar in his business.

Bello also assured that there were lots of alternative overseas job markets for OFWS affected by the deployment ban to Kuwait, which included countries like Chechoslovakia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Europe and United States, adding that China alone needs some 100,000 workers.

“There are more than 100,000 jobs available to our OFWS. That would not be enough but we will also provide them with livelihood alternatives,” Bello added.

Overseas Welfare Worekrs Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Brigido Dulay said the AO 54, as stated in the order, was a total ban, which means all those leaving for Kuwait would not be allowed, including the Balik Manggagawa or those workers who went home for vacation.

Dulay, a guest at the Samahang Plaridel Kapihan sa Manila Hotel, said that there were about 260,000 OFWs in Kuwait, more than half of them or about 160,000 were household service workers (HSWs) or domestic helpers.

According to Dulay, an initial P50 million has been allocated by OWWA for the repatriation of OFWs from Kuwait, saying that the amount was only for cash and livelihood assistance of the workers.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac, for his part, said that his office would provide cash assistance from P5,000 to P20,000, training programs, reemployment and legal. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL