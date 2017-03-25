PH envoy to Egypt: Transparency and good governance are keys to competitiveness

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Leslie Baja on Friday attributed the Philippines’ steady economic growth to tax reform and improvements in the ease of doing business during a recent panel discussion at the Second Annual Summit on Global Competitiveness: Ambassadors’ Edition in Cairo.

Baja highlighted the country’s 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2016, the fastest growing economy in Asia.

The Filipino envoy talked about the experience of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and noted how its consensus-based decision-making model has fostered regional stability.

Asean could serve as Africa’s model for economic integration, he said.

The summit is a forum for various countries to share their experiences in raising economic competitiveness.

Egypt is seen as the Philippine gateway to Africa. With a population of more than 92 million, Egypt is a huge market for Philippine agricultural products.