PH to exhibit farm technologies at Southeast Asian event

The Philippines will exhibit a number of its locally-developed farm mechanization technologies at the 2017 South East Asian Agri Business Show (SIMA Asean 2017) set for August 7-8 in Bangkok, to demonstrate that the country’s agriculture sector is undergoing modernization.

The country will be primarily represented in the event by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), an agency under the Department of Agriculture, which has developed numerous technologies to improve the efficiency of farming for rice, corn, cassava, coffee, cacao, soybean, among others. PhilMech will have a booth in the event where it can give information on the technologies it has developed.

Rodolfo Estigoy PhD, chief of PhilMech’s Applied Communication Division, said the agency’s participation in SIMA Asean demonstrates the country is gradually moving forward in modernizing its farming sector.

“Mechanization is one of the cornerstones of modernizing a country’s farming sector and PhilMech is mandated under Republic Act 10601 to be the focal agency that will integrate and unify all agricultural and fisheries mechanization research and development programs and projects of the concerned government agencies,” he said. RA 10601 is the Agriculture and Fisheries Mechanization Act.

To be held in Bangkok, Thailand, SIMA Asean 2017 is the third edition to be held for Southeast Asia and is part of the SIMA events held worldwide. SIMA was founded in 1922 and has become one of the most important events for agriculture worldwide.