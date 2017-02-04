PH expats see Patriots Super Bowl repeat

National Football League (NFL) fanatics in the country tipped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to repeat in the Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday in Manila) in Houston, Texas.

Mervyn Joseph, a Malaysian businessman residing in Makati City for three years, believes the 39-year-old Brady will lead the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

“He (Brady) is going to take the title and he will be the all-time winner of five Super Bowl rings no matter what. It’s going to be a record for Brady,” Joseph, 41, told The Manila Times on Saturday at the Howzat Sports Bar in Makati City. “It’s going to be back-to-back.”

Asked about Atlanta Falcons’ chances of scoring an upset against the New England Patriots, Joseph said: “Chances are very slim unless they do proper convergent and wide spread, but I don’t think it will happen. They have good offense but defense is another story.”

Joseph, who also leaves in Minnesota, is more of Minnesota Vikings fan.

“I’m following Super Bowl when I was 18 while I’m in the US but I moved back in Malaysia. I like the Vikings because they are old school. Well, the game will be important to Brady because his mom and dad will watch.”

“It’s all about Tom Brady.”

Danbee Henares, an avid American football follower, echoed Joseph’s sentiments on Brady.

“Tom Brady is an old timer in the Super Bowl game. He has been with the same coach for the longest time and he gets to pick and train all the new players,” he explained. “He has a grip on this team and he is revered by the club. That is a big plus.”

But Henares is now counting Atlanta out.

“This year’s Super Bowl has two of the best quarter backs and the two best offensive teams with Atlanta holding an edge in scoring,” he said.

“But Atlanta has a smaller defense and everything else were equal I would go with the more experienced patriots.”

Jonathan Thorpe, the bar owner, expects 200 people to come over to his bar and watch the Super Bowl.

“I’m hoping Atlanta will win. Tom Brady has been there for so many years. Atlanta? Everything will come down to defense at the end of the day. They must stop Brady.”

“It’s our 15 years of showing Super Bowl here in our bar. Filipino people are very much interested to watch American football now.”