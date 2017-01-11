PH expects tough battle vs Indonesia in Davis Cup

Host Philippines is bracing against Indonesia in the Davis Cup Group 2 Asia/Oceania first round at the clay courts of the Philippine Columbian Association in Paco, Manila on February 3 to 5.

“Historically, our record against Indonesia isn’t good because we lost to them in the recent Southeast Asian Games tennis team event in Singapore and the 2012 Davis Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia,” Davis Cup Philippine team coach Karl Sta. Maria told The Manila Times on Wednesday in a phone interview.

Sta. Maria said the Philippine team would be composed of Treat Huey, AJ Lim, Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara.

“It’s going to be an even match up. There will be little surprises. Our advantage is that Treat Huey is coming out with a great season. AJ Lim will be playing in the Australian Open Jr. season while Ruben Gonzales has achieved a career-high in the rankings. He returned to the singles event too.”