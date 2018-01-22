PH exports to EU up 25% under GSP+ program

PHILIPPINE exports to the European Union (EU) under the latter’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) program went up by 25 percent in the first 11 months of 2017 to 2 billion euros from 1.66 billion euros in 2016, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

According to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, total exports to the EU reached $8.4 billion in the January-to-November period from $6.7 billion the year prior.

Among these exports, food and agricultural products, automotive parts, leather, textiles and footwear saw significant growth.

“We are pleased to hear of the significant increase of our exports entering the EU market through the GSP+,” Lopez said on Sunday.

He noted that the trade preference given to the country under the program “has benefited several communities in the Philippines and opened opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).”

This came three days after the EU released its second biennial GSP report, which said the country’s socio-economic development has led to improvements in the implementation of human rights in the last two years.

Economic growth and reforms are contributing to raising living standards in the country, as does its agenda on universial health care and job creation as part of inclusive economic growth, it added.

“Pursuing and intensifying these policies will help lift larger sectors of the population out of extreme poverty,” the EU report said.

The report came a day after Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the country has retained its GSP+ plus status and its privileges. However, the EU Parliament is yet to formally announce its decision on the matter, which Lopez said should happen this month.

Since the EU gave preferential treatment to the country in 2014, both parties have enjoyed the benefits of GSP+ by letting local MSMEs participate in a bigger value chain and giving the EU market more options for their consumers.

Local communities could take advantage of the export opportunities offered by the GSP+, like fishermen in General Santos City and coconut farmers in Lanao del Norte province, as their products can join those by other MSMEs in contributing to the EU market.

“We acknowledge that the GSP+ has been an important tool in making the country’s economic growth more inclusive. It also encourages investors to come in and provide jobs to many Filipinos,” Lopez said.

The GSP+ covers 6,209 Philippine products, 2,442 of which are subject to zero duty, while 3,767 have reduced tariffs. The GSP+ qualifies 6,274 other products for zero duty.