PH exports to EU seen topping $10B

Philippine exports to the European Union could top $10 billion with companies continuing to benefit from the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme.

With first half shipments already above $4.6 billion, “we now expect that exports from Philippines to the EU will exceed $10 billion this year,” EU Ambassador Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen said in a speech during the European Union-Philippines Business Summit.

“In fact, we are the fastest-growing export market for the Philippines among any of your markets,” he added,

Jessen said the EU was already the second-largest market for Filipino exporters.

“ Particularly strong growth can be seen in sectors benefitting from GSP+ trade preferences, such as agri-food. There are great opportunities for Philippine companies in Europe,” he said.

“The Philippines is enjoying, as never before, increased access to the EU’s vast market,” Jessen added.

The GSP covers 6,209 Philippine products, 2,442 of which are subject to zero duty while 3,767 have reduced tariffs. The GSP+ qualifies 6,274 other products for zero duty.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, meanwhile, gave assurances that economic relations between the Philippines and the EU remained strong despite President Rodrigo Duterte recent threat to expel all of the bloc’s ambassadors.

“The economic relations is good and the GSP utilization has increased from 2015 to 2016 and we expect better utilization this year because more and more exporters are talking advantage of the GSP +,” he said.

Lopez, however, called for “mutual respect”.

“Any interference is viewed as preventing us from doing our job. Any interference in the pursuit of this program (the antidrugs campaign) will never sit well with any of us in government, especially with our passionate president. We can all expect a strong reaction against any form of interference,” he said.

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines President Guenter Taus also downplayed the incident.

“It’s business as usual and we intend to keep it that way. We all have rocky roads and the European Chamber of Commerce has been in the country for the past 40 years and we intend to stay for another 40 years, if not 400,” he said.

“We have ups and downs and there’s no reason for us to leave the country and think that investments are not coming,” Taus added.

“We know his (President Duterte’s) rhetoric and we have taken it with a smile.