PH exports fish to China

FUZHOU, Fujian, China: Some Philippine companies are now exporting varieties of fish to China, according to a China Asean Marine Product Exchange (Campe) that transacts online, delivers offline and settles cross-border trade.

“We import milk fish from Philippines and one of these companies is Sinocom which is based in Manila,” said Campe General Manager Jian Zhou.

Besides coming from Southeast Asian nations like Vietnan, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, marine products are also sourced from all over the world like the Indian Ocean, Jian said. The annual trade volume is about two million metric tons and annual value of trade is pegged at not less than 30 billion yuan. He said the marine products are mostly shipped to various areas within China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was once secretary of Fuzhou Municipal Party before he became Fujian governor. Campe was started only in 2013 but now handles 50 percent of marine trading in the world.

Together with the establishment of Campe, a huge storage called Mandy Group handles cold chain logistics from ice-making, warehousing, processing, testing and processing of aquatic products.

Some nine journalists from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines were invited by the Fujian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to tour the various companies in the province, especially those directly related to the Maritime Silk Route.

The Silk Route was established during the early dynasties in China wherein spices from around the world were brought in to Chinese people in exchange of the vintage Chinese porcelain, among others.

Fujian, with a 38.74-million population, is the starting point of ancient Maritime Silk Route more than 2,000 years ago. More than 60,000 seafarers now active in maritime are coming from this province. Fujian is located at the southeast coast of the China and is about one hour and 15 minutes from Hong Kong.