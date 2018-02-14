PH eyeing choppers from China, Russia, SKorea

THE Philippine government is looking at China and Russia as suppliers for new helicopters after it scrapped a $233-million deal with Canada, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a news conference in Kalinga, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to cancel the chopper purchase with Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered a review of the deal.

Canada doesn’t want the helicopters used for anti-insurgency operations.

“Malinaw po ang position ng Presidente, bumibili kami ng helicopter, wala kayong pakialam kung paano namin gagamitin ‘yun. Kung ayaw niyo magbenta, bibili kami sa iba (The President’s position is clear, we are buying helicopters, and you can’t tell us how we are going to use them. If you don’t want to sell, we will buy from the others). Goodbye Canadian helicopters,” Roque told reporters.

“Bibili tayo ng helicopters either sa China, sa Russia o kaya sa South Korea (We will buy helicopters from China, Russia or South Korea),” the Palace official added.

On Friday, Duterte ordered the military to withdraw the plan to purchase 16 Bell helicopters worth $233 million from Canada as he admitted that the helicopters and other military equipment would be used for counter-insurgency assaults.

“[Canada] said they will sell [the helicopters]but only for evacuation and emergency. We cannot use it for anti-insurgency because if it is used against the Filipino rebels, they will not sell it,” the President said during a press conference.

The Canadian government ordered a review of the helicopter deal on February 7 amid concerns the aircraft would be used against local insurgents.

Armed groups, including communist rebels, continue to threaten the country’s security, especially in Mindanao, where martial law has been extended until end-December 2018.

The President said he respected Canada’s position and stressed that the Philippines would scout for another supplier.

“We respect the stand of Canada,” he said. “I want to tell the Armed Forces to cut the deal. Do not push it through and somehow, we will look for another supplier.”