PH eyeing LNG deals with Asian neighbors

A natural gas policy being finalized by the government will allow the Philippines to partner with Asian neighbors, a Cabinet official said.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the policy, expected to be issued by the end of the month, would allow for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation projects with development partners such as China, Japan and Singapore.

The Energy department is presently considering three models: sourcing LNG from domestic sources, importing, or a combination of both.

“LNG facilities, from the upstream to the downstream, shall be established following the Philippine Natural Gas Regulation,” Cusi said in a statement on Monday.

The Energy chief emphasized the need to fast-track regulations as President Rodrigo Duterte had issued Executive Order 30 last June to expedite approvals of major energy projects.

Philippine officials held bilateral meetings with China, Japan, Singapore, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the US-ASEAN Business Council at the sidelines of the recently concludced 35th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting.

Discussions touched on potential cooperation in natural gas, renewable energy (RE) and emerging technologies, as well as initiatives to address counterfeiting and benchmarking of commodities for price transparency.

Cusi said he also updated Chinese officials about developments on Service Contract (SC) 57, covering an area off Palawan, that was put on the back burner by the previous administration due to a territorial dispute with China.

In talks with Japan, “the DoE requested Japan through its Manila embassy for a non-project grant to assist the rebuilding of Marawi’s electrical infrastructures and facilities damaged or destroyed,” the Energy department said.