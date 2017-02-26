PH eyes 2 projects to protect women

THE Philippines has introduced two major projects that seeks to further protect women and develop legal instruments on human rights during the 23rd meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Boracay last week.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the AICHR will push for the thematic study on protecting the rights of women in natural disaster situations and a follow-up workshop on the development of the legal instruments on human rights in Asean.

The thematic study on protecting the rights of women in natural disaster situations was approved in principle during the 22nd AICHR Meeting in Luang Prabang, Laos in November 2016.

The study aims to compile current policies and practices on the protection of women’s human rights in situations of natural disasters; document best practices in mainstreaming gender in natural disaster responses and assistance as well as in post-disaster reconstruction and rehabilitation; and analyze the results of the study and provide concrete recommendations with regard to the framing of a draft ASEAN Regional Action Plan on Women in Natural Disaster Contexts.

During the meeting held in Aklan from February 13-15, the commission approved the guidelines on the conduct of field visits in Asean member states to support the thematic study.

Meanwhile, the follow-up consultation workshop on the development of the legal instruments on human rights will build on the findings and recommendations of the first workshop that AICHR Philippines hosted in September 2015.

The second workshop seeks to identify elements among the existing international human rights legal instruments that are applicable in the context of Asean.

Leo Herrera-Lim, Philippine Representative to AICHR and chairman of AICHR in 2017 presided over the meeting which was attended by all Asean member states.