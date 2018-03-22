PH eyes April signing of OFW agreement with Kuwait — Bello

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is finalizing arrangements for the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) with Kuwait to protect Filipino migrant workers, particularly Household Service Workers (HSWs), against all forms of abuse, its Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said on Thursday.

Bello said the signing may take place on the first week of April either in Kuwait or in Manila.

Bello said the Philippines was still waiting for a response from the Kuwaiti ambassador on who would sign the agreement for the Gulf state.

“If it is the emir of Kuwait who will sign it, it will be done in Kuwait,” he said, adding that the signing can be done in Manila if his Kuwaiti counterpart will sign the agreement.

“If it is the Emir of Kuwait who will sign, President [Rodrigo] Duterte will be the one to sign it for the Philippines,” he added. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL