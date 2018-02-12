PH eyes China, 2 other states as alternative employment destinations for OFWs

THE Philippines is considering other Asian countries as alternative employment destinations for Filipino Workers (OFWs) after it banned deployment to Kuwait, Malacanang said on Monday.

“The missions all over the Middle East, in particular, have been instructed to find alternative employment for our kababayans (countrymen) who have opted for voluntary repatriation from Kuwait,” Roque said.

“We are particularly keen on finding alternative employment in countries such Oman and Bahrain, both of which are signatories to the relevant ILO Convention that protects migrant workers,” Roque said.

ILO is the International Labor Organization.

Roque said that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd was also finalizing a mechanism in which the government may deploy workers to China as another alternative destination.

“[The mechanism] is being worked out. Hopefully, there will be bilateral agreements soon,” Roque said.

Roque added that the 400 repatriated Filipinos from Kuwait who arrived in Manila Monday morning was only the first batch allowed to leave the Gulf state after applying for amnesty.

The figure includes the Filipinos who have overstayed or escaped from their employers.

Roque added that as repatriation, the OFWs in Kuwait would be given P5,000 financial assistance and P20,000 assistance for alternative livelihood.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced the total deployment ban earlier on Monday amid the series of deaths of Filipino household workers, including the OFW found who was found inside a freezer at the house of her employers.

Roque also said that Kuwait would be held responsible under the concept of state responsibility.

“Kuwait, under international law, has a legal obligation to provide legal redress for the victims, Filipino victims of these horrendous crimes in Kuwait. And of course, if Kuwait fails in this regard, then it will incur international responsibility for an internationally wrongful act,” Roque said. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA