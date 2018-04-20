PH eyes diplomatic protest vs China

MANILA is mulling diplomatic action against Beijing over the reported presence of two Chinese military planes on a disputed reef in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), a Palace official said on Thursday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. told reporters the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was considering filing a diplomatic protest with China for breaching its international obligations.

“The secretary of foreign affairs has said that they are preparing and exploring the possibility of a diplomatic protest,” Roque said during a news conference.

“Obviously, if we consider a diplomatic protest, then you consider the other state to be in breach of an international obligation,” he added.

Roque issued a statement after a newspaper published a photograph showing two Chinese military transport planes on Mischief Reef, which the Philippines calls Panganiban Reef.

Panganiban Reef, called Meiji Jiao by Beijing, is part of the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone where it enjoys sovereign rights to exploit natural resources under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The photograph taken on January 6 showed two Xian Y-7 military planes 20 to 50 meters apart on the ramp near Runway 21 of the reef.

China’s claims on the disputed waters were invalidated by a United Nations-backed tribunal in July 2016, for lack of legal and historical basis. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague also junked China’s “nine-dash-line” map covering practically the entire South China Sea.

It concluded that Panganiban Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank are “submerged at high tide, form part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines, are not overlapped by any possible entitlement of China.”

China has beefed up construction and reclamation activities in the disputed islands since 2013.

The recent photo belie earlier promises by Beijing not to further militarize the disputed area.

According to the Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, China has 20 outposts in the Paracel Islands and seven in the Kalayaan Island Group or Spratlys, aside from control of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, which it grabbed from the Philippines after a standoff in 2012.

China is said to have reclaimed 1,300 hectares of land in the South China Sea.

The Philippines, meanwhile, occupies nine islands in the Kalayaan group, and has an airstrip on the largest, Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano said the government was verifying the reported presence of Chinese aircraft in Panganiban Reef and could file a protest upon confirmation from the defense department.

PH vocal vs China – Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Philippines had been “vocal” in opposing China’s militarization of several areas within the West Philippine Sea, such as Panganiban Reef.

“We will ask the [Department of] Foreign Affairs to make a note verbale, a protest on why they are militarizing that. But the Chinese has been saying that their militarization there is just defensive,” Lorenzana told reporters late Wednesday in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City after the military’s change of command ceremony.

The Philippines “can’t do anything” if China has been sending military transport planes over Panganiban Reef, he said.

“They have a runway and they can use it,” Lorenzana said.

He also cast doubt that Beijing would agree to return the reef to its natural state.

“I don’t know. They have already spent billions there. So, I don’t know if they will agree to that,” Lorenzana said.

Earlier this year, Lorenzana sought a diplomatic protest against China for militarizing Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reef, following a report from Hong Kong-based Asia Times saying that China had established military bases and buildings in the disputed area.

‘Matter of concern’

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon downplayed the recent development but admitted it was “a matter of concern.”

“I don’t see it as a threat, but it is a matter of concern. If it is militarization and directed to us, we’ll have to look further what really landed there and if there are such,” he said.

Asked what the government would do in case China’s militarization was directed at Philippines, Esperon responded: “You, what would you do? How will landing of an airplane be directed to us? Will that bear forces and land in our territory?”

“There remains to be problems there which we have managed and will manage, through what we call the bilateral consultative mechanisms. That is ongoing. Rather than shouting out or throwing remarks against each other, we have now managed the area,” he added.

“After all, the situation really there is that our relations with China do not start and end with the West Philippine Sea. So now, we have strong relations in trade, as well as in investments and cultural activities,” Esperon added.

“We are not targets [of militarization]but of course, that strengthens their hold on the islands which is expected.”

WITH DEMPSEY REYES